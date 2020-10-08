SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

A team's success doesn't merely depend on individual performances but on collective effort. This can be said for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL as they now have four defeats from five games despite witnessing fine performances from Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul.
They will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who too have their own worries despite the presence of some quality players in their ranks. And in such a scenario, none of the two sides will leave any stone unturned to garner a much-needed win on Thursday evening.
KXIP's batting has relied completely on Rahul and Mayank, who have amassed 302 and 272 runs respectively. Despite also having Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, the team has struggled on almost every occasion once the opening pair has departed.
Here is everything you need to know about the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?
The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 8 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) being held?
The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Which channel will broadcast match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?
The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ?
The live streaming of match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh
SRH: Kane Williamson, David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Prithvi Yara, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined