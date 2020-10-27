Must-Win Game For SRH, Delhi Elect to Bowl First in Dubai

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. The Quint Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. It’s a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Warner says he would’ve liked to bat first anyway. Three changes for them as Jonny Bairstwo has been dropped. Kane Williamson comes in along with Wriddhiman Saha playing for Priyam Garg and Shahbaz Nadeem replacing Khaleel Ahmed.

Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

SRH Captain David Warner and DC Captain Shreyas Iyer during the Toss before the match 47 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi come into the match after two consecutive defeats, against Punjab and Kolkata respectively. The last time the two sides squared-off this season, the David Warner-led SRH came out victorious by 15 runs. However, SRH's campaign derailed afterwards while the Shreyas Iyer-led DC fired collectively to come close to qualifying for the playoffs. Another win would further strengthen DC's position at the top of the points table.