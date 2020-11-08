SRH vs DC Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The match between SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Quint Wriddhiman Saha of the SunRisers Hyderabad. Image used for representation only. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL The match between SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not considered title contenders for much of the season but their recent performances indicate that they have found a winning formula, which they would hope will continue working when they face the struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. DC have been on the wane since their brilliant performances in the first half of the season and go into this match on the back of a heavy 57-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Qualifier. The David Warner-led SRH were struggling to find the right balance in the first half of the season, having managed just three wins in their first seven games. However, the 'Orange Army' regrouped at the right time and ticked all the boxes to smoothly enter the playoffs.

DC were on a roll in the first half, winning five of their seven games before the Shreyas Iyer-led side started faltering. It all started with some injury issues as ace spinner Amit Mishra and pacer Ishant Sharma were first ruled out for the season before their batsmen started losing touch. Their bowling has been DC's main weapon with the South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets in 15 matches) and his compatriot Anrich Nortje (20 wickets in 14 matches). Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (13 wickets in 13 matches) and Axar Patel (8 wickets in 13 matches) have been positives for DC in their struggles in recent games. DC have suffered defeat at the hands of SRH in both matches that the two sides played in the group stage this season. Here is everything you need to know about the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match:

When will the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin? The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 8 November. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) being held? The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which channel will broadcast match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)? The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports. Where to watch the live streaming of the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) ? The live streaming of match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on Jio TV, Airtel TV and Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers can now video chat with friends while live-streaming the game using their new feature ‘Watch with your friends’.

What are the squads for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match? Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi. (With inputs from IANS)