IPL Points Table: SRH Qualify For Playoffs, KKR Knocked Out

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.

David Warner and Virat Kohli at the toss during their league stage game. | (Photo: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday helped them become the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Their victory also meant that Kolkata Knight Riders have now been knocked out of the tournament.

While KKR, RCB and SRH all finish on 14 points after the league stage, RCB and SRH have moved into the next round due to their superior net run rate.

SRH in fact are the only team, apart from Mumbai, to have a net run rate in the positive.