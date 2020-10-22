RR vs SRH Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 22 October.

The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and still they have a thin chance of making to the next round. SRH, on the other hand, are a place below them on six points and thus have a four-point gap to bridge.

The RR top-order failed to fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their ploy of demoting Jos Buttler to number five, however, worked with the England batsman finishing the match unbeaten on 70 and leading the team to victory.

SRH, on the other hand, are on the verge of losing a playoff berth and only a win could keep them buoyant. The 2016 champions rely heavily relies on its top four -- Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.

They have remain unable to find a finisher in their middle-order. It is this factor, along with Williamson's injury, that prompted Warner to demote himself lower down the order in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He ended up pushing the match into a Super Over.