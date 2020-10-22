RR vs SRH Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 22 October.
The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and still they have a thin chance of making to the next round. SRH, on the other hand, are a place below them on six points and thus have a four-point gap to bridge.
The RR top-order failed to fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their ploy of demoting Jos Buttler to number five, however, worked with the England batsman finishing the match unbeaten on 70 and leading the team to victory.
SRH, on the other hand, are on the verge of losing a playoff berth and only a win could keep them buoyant. The 2016 champions rely heavily relies on its top four -- Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.
They have remain unable to find a finisher in their middle-order. It is this factor, along with Williamson's injury, that prompted Warner to demote himself lower down the order in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He ended up pushing the match into a Super Over.
Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 march:
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 22 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) being held?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ?
The live streaming of match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats GoswaRR, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
