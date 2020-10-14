RR vs DC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try and avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) when they meet in Dubai on Wednesday, 14 October.
The Steve Smith-led RR are placed at the sixth place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive.
On Wednesday, RR have a bright chance of settling scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led DC as they have their most lethal weapon, Ben Stokes, back in the side.
The England all-rounder, who opened the innings against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), would be hungry to deliver after a below-par show on Sunday, which was also his first game of the season.
On the other hand, DC are placed second in the points table but they do have worries. After losing the services of Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma for the rest of the IPL, DC will have to hit the field also without Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for a week due to hamstring injury.
Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begin?
The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 13 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals being held?
The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals?
The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals ?
The live streaming of match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals? will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (w-k), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (w-k), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav
