Rohit Sharma Smashes 80 Off 54 vs KKR, Fans Celebrate on Twitter

Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday back to his lazy elegance with a masterful 80 off 54 balls that helped his team to a competitive 195/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

They went onto win the match by 49 runs and Rohit was named Man of the Match.

Rohit's innings was punctuated by three fours and six sixes as he nearly played through the innings. Like most players in the IPL, he has hardly played any cricket this year due to the COVID pandemic. He is, however, coming into the tournament with a longer break than most of his Indian team mates as he has been away since picking up an injury in February during India’s tour of New Zealand.