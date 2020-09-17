IPL: No One Can Match Big-Hitting of Russell, Says Rinku Singh

No one can match the big-hitting prowess of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, says Rinku Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh on Wednesday, 16 September, said no one can match the big-hitting prowess of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, calling him the world's best all-rounder at the moment.

Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, was in excellent form last season and will be one of the mainstays of two-time champions KKR during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway on Saturday.

"There is no one who can hit the ball better than him. He has a lot of life and strength in him," Singh told KKR's website.

Russell smashed 510 runs from 14 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 204.81 and was also the leading wicket-taker for KKR with 11 scalps in the last edition.