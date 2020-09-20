Seam Bowlers May Make An Impact in Early Stages of IPL: Ponting

Seam bowlers could make a significant impact in the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the warm conditions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting said on Saturday. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played across three bio-secure venues in the (UAE) -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah -- with the opening game pitting defending champions Mumbai Indians against last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. Slow bowlers and spinners have been widely expected to take centre stage due to the conditions traditionally on offer in the UAE. And Ponting expects the wickets to slow down as the tournament goes on. "I think the conditions might change quite a bit through the tournament with only three venues being used," Ponting said in a virtual press conference.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.