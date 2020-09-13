IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Duke It Out On a Yorker Challenge

RCB bowling coach, Adam Griffith, can be seen throwing a yorker challenge to the RCB’s bowlers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the strongest teams in the IPL. Despite reaching the finals thrice, they have not won the trophy yet.

RCB is known for their batting lineup and has always been criticised as they do not have quality bowlers to defend their totals. But this year, RCB has invested in their bowling lineup.