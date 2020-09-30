IPL 2020: RR’s Steve Smith Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First vs KKR

Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are fielding unchanged squads.

The team batting first has won each of the 5 IPL 2020 matches played at this ground so far, including the two Super Over games.

Rajasthan Royals are aiming for a hat-trick of wins while KKR have won one game and lost one so far this season. After defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match. KKR started their season with a defeat against Mumbai Indians but then made a fine comeback as they ticked all the boxes against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and came out victorious.

Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper/captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Steven Smith(captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat