Watch: Rajasthan Royals Celebrate Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

RR Coach Andrew McDonald heaped praise on Jofra Archer, who starred with both and ball. Anshul Gupta Rajasthan Royals started their Indian Premier League campaign with a win against Chennai Super Kings. | (Photo courtesy: BCCI) IPL RR Coach Andrew McDonald heaped praise on Jofra Archer, who starred with both and ball.

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald seemed pretty pleased with his side’s thumping win against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, on Tuesday, 23 September. In the celebration video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals, McDonald started it by congratulating RR skipper Steve Smith, who was coming after a concussion break, for building the 121-runs partnership with Sanju Samson. “And when things just looked a bit short of what we needed to get, big man (referring to Jofra Archer) just sort of launched a couple (of sixes) towards the end there,” McDonald said, congratulating Archer on his innings of 27 off just 8 balls.

The 39-year old Australian seemed satisfied with the score of 216 which RR achieved in the end but knew that there was going to be hard work for the bowlers on that ground. He mentioned that it was a collective bowling effort the way they restricted the CSK batsmen, in testing conditions with the dew coming in. McDonald praised Archer again, this time for his bowling as he took the wicket of Faf du Plessis and gave away just 26 runs in his 4 overs, on the day when most bowlers went the distance. The final honours remained for Sanju Samson, who scored 74 runs in just 32 balls smashing CSK spinners to both sides of the Sharjah Stadium. Rajasthan Royals next face the Kings XI Punjab at the same venue, on Sunday, 27 September.