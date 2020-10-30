CSK beat KKR: Mumbai Enter Playoffs & KKR Just Have Slim Chance

Mumbai Indians have become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs following Chennai's win over Kolkata on Thursday night.

Ravindra Jadeja slammed consecutive sixes off the last two balls of the match to take Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Jadeja scored 30 off 11 balls and followed up Ruturaj Gaikwad's 72 and Ambati Rayudu's 38 to take CSK to their second consecutive win. Chasing KKR's 172/5 wickets, CSK ended their innings on 178/4 wickets off 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

