IPL 2020 Points Table: Rajasthan Lose Top Spot, KKR Move Up to 2nd

After KKR won the match against RR by 37 runs, let us take a look at the points table.

Rajasthan Royals’ unbeaten run at this IPL was halted by Kolkata Knight Riders who defeated them by 37 runs in Dubai on Wednesday night. Inspired Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on fire as they restricted Rajasthan Royals to 137 runs, in the 12th IPL match of the season. It was RR's first defeat of the tournament while KKR registered their second win in three games. The win helped KKR rise to second in the standings while Rajasthan have now dropped to three with two victories and one defeat.