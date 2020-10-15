IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Replace MI at Top, RR Sixth

Delhi Capitals climbed back to the top of the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 14 October. Choosing to bat first, opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53) scored half-centuries as Delhi Capitals scored 161/7 in their eighth league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. While defending, DC looked off the pace for much of the second innings but the bowlers led by South African duo Anrich Nortje (2/33) and Kagiso Rabada (1/28) stifled the batting side for runs in the death overs to take the game away from them.

DC conceded just 26 runs in the last five overs. RR needed 22 to win from the last over and Deshpande gave just four off the first four, which included a brilliant fielding effort from Ajinkya Rahane, to seal the game in DC's favour. With this loss, Steve Smith-led RR continue to languish at the sixth spot in the standings with three victories in eight games.