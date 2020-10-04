IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi beat KKR to Take Top Spot, RCB at 2

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders had 4 points each at the beginning of Saturday’s evening fixture. KKR were however trailing DC based on Net Run Rate.

How following their match that saw over 400 runs being scored, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi have reached at the top of the points table.

Delhi beat KKR by 18 runs after Karthik’s team scored 210/8 in their 20 overs in reply to DC's 228/4 in 20 overs at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. KKR would have had to complete the highest ever IPL run chase, a record that was broken just last Sunday at the same ground.