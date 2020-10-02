IPL 2020 Points Table: MI Take Top Spot, Punjab Placed Sixth

A look at the IPL 2020 points table after MI defeated Punjab by 48 runs. Ashish Satyam Mumbai Indians have taken up the top spot in the IPL standings, after beating KXIP in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL A look at the IPL 2020 points table after MI defeated Punjab by 48 runs.

On Thursday, Mumbai Indians swept Kings XI Punjab away with their magnificent bowling. An early breakthrough was achieved by Mumbai Indians with the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, and finally KL Rahul. The defending champions won the match against Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs. Before the match, Kings XI Punjab was just one step ahead of MI in the points table. With this win, MI move ahead and occupy the first position on the points table with 4 points.