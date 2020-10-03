The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Virat Strikes Big, Rajasthan Lose

On episode 15 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan’s 8 wicket loss to Virat Kohli’s Bangalore.

On episode 15 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan’s 8 wicket loss to Virat Kohli’s Bangalore. | (Photo: The Quint)

On episode 15 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan's 8 wicket loss to Virat Kohli's Bangalore.

The Bangalore skipper scored 72 not out to steer his team to their third straight win of the season while Rajasthan slumped to their second straight loss.

The win also propelled Bangalore to the top of the league points table after three wins from four games. Kohli, who struggled in the earlier three games, received able support from young opener Devdutt Padikkal, who came with a 45-ball 63.

Rajasthan had won the toss and elected to bat first. But their innings never really took off as they lost the first 3 batters with just 30 runs on the board. Mahipal Lomor however scored 47 to help the team to get to the respectable score of 154/6.