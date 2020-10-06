The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Thrash Virat’s Bangalore 

On episode 19 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Bangalore’s 59-run loss to Delhi that puts Shreyas Iyer’s side at the top of the standings, being the only team to have won 8 points from 5 games.

Just the one match on Monday and after winning the toss in Dubai, Virat – unsurprisingly– elected to bowl first. Delhi raced to 63 in the first 6 overs but Shaw got out on 42. Marcus Stoinis then took charge, scoring 53 off 26 and also adding 89 runs with Rishabh Pant, to help Delhi mount their highest total against this opponent, making 196/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Paddikal was out on 4, Finch on 13, Virat 43 and AB on 9. Kohli and Moeen Ali’s 32 was the side’s highest partnership as they never looked to threaten the target. Rabada finished with a solid 4/24 and Delhi won by 59.