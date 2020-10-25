BCCI Announces Schedule for IPL 2020 Playoffs and Final

Just about 15 more matches to go this season and the BCCI has announced the schedule for the final leg of IPL 2020. The playoffs and the final will be played from 5 November to 10 November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai. The winner and the runner-up of the league stage will play Qualifier 1 on 5 November followed by the Eliminator between the third and the fourth placed teams, on 6 November. While the team that loses the Eliminator will get knocked out there itself, the losing team from Qualifier 1 will get another shot at the final - in the Qualifier 2 match on 8 November. The final of the season is on 10 November. All matches will start at 7:30pm IST.