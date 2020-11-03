Pollard’s Late Surge Helps Mumbai Recover & Post 149/8 v SRH

Rohit Sharma returned to play for Mumbai Indians in the team’s dead rubber, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who need a win tonight to qualify for the playoffs.
The skipper however could only could score 4 runs before Sandeep Sharma struck in the third over. Sharma in fact picked a wicket two overs later as well, sending back Mumbai’s other opener Quinton de Kock on 25. The score read 39/2.
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan then stabilised the innings with a third wicket 42-run partnership, the team’s highest of the innings.
After 10 overs, the score read 78/2.
Shahbaaz Nadeem finally broke the partnership, reducing Mumbai to 81/3.
Eventually, it was Kieron Pollard who played the big innings of the night smashing four sixes and two boundaries during his innings of 41.
Mumbai eventually posted 149/8
