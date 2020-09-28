Virat’s RCB Drop Steyn, Umesh Yadav as Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 28 September.
RCB captain Virat Kohli said the team was happy with the outcome of the toss as the team’s preference, going into this game, was to bat first. He also said that RCB was going with two leg-spinners and announced three changes in their eleven – Isuru Udana replaced Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa came in for Josh Philippe and Gurkeerat Singh came in for Umesh Yadav.
This is Udana first IPL game in the league while Zampa is making his debut for RCB.
Mumbai Indians’ eleven had one change from their previous match, with Ishan Kishan replacing an unfit Saurabh Tiwary.
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk, possibly), Gurkeerat Singh , Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini
Published: 28 Sep 2020,07:15 PM IST