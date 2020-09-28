Virat’s RCB Drop Steyn, Umesh Yadav as Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 28 September.

RCB captain Virat Kohli said the team was happy with the outcome of the toss as the team’s preference, going into this game, was to bat first. He also said that RCB was going with two leg-spinners and announced three changes in their eleven – Isuru Udana replaced Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa came in for Josh Philippe and Gurkeerat Singh came in for Umesh Yadav.