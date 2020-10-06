Suryakumar-Hardik Smash 51 in Last 3 Overs, Take MI to 193/4 vs RR

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 47-ball 79 – his highest score in the IPL – to help Mumbai Indians post 193/4.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 47-ball 79 – his highest score in the Indian Premier League – to help Mumbai Indians post 193/4 against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 6 October.

Choosing to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma got the defending champions off to a decent start. However, debutant Kartik Tyagi denied the duo of a big partnership by dismissing de Kock for a 15-ball 23 – his maiden IPL scalp in his first over.

In the 10th over, Shreyas Gopal put the brakes on Mumbai’s innings by picking up two wickets in two balls – dismissing captain Rohit Sharma for 35 (off 23 balls), and Ishan Kishan for a golden duck.

Midway through their innings, Mumbai Indians had posted 90/3.