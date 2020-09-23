IPL 2020: KKR Win Toss, Elect to Field First vs Mumbai Indians

Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians during the toss of the match 5 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians. | (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders’s are playing their first match of the season and Dinesh Karthik has won the toss against Mumbai Indians and elected to bowl first.

Both teams are based in Abu Dhabi and the match is being played at the their ‘home ground’ - Sheikh Zayed Stadium.