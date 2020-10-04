Another High-Scoring Game at Sharjah: Mumbai Beat SRH by 34 Runs

Another Indian Premier League match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium featuring a 200-plus chase, albeit an unsuccessful one. Choosing to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 208/5 courtesy Quinton de Kock's 67 and Krunal Pandya's last over carnage on Sunday, 4 October.

MI’s 208 is the lowest first innings total that has been scored this season in Sharjah and the second lowest score at this ground overall.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 174/7 in their 20 overs, slumping to a 34-run loss. This is the first time this season that a team has not been able to score more than 200 runs in Sharjah. In both the teams’ fifth game of the season, SRH suffered their third loss and Mumbai registered their third win.

Mumbai Indians’ Innings

MI captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught behind in the very first over of the match off Sandeep Sharma after hitting a six. His opening partner de Kock, who had failed to make a significant impact in the season so far, anchored the innings for the first 10 overs. He put up 42 runs for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav before scoring 78 runs for the third with Ishan Kishan.

Wicketkeeper-batsman de Kock was dismissed by Rashid Khan after which Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya took MI across the 200-run mark. Krunal's last over heroics pushed them over that line.

MI’s lower middle order of Hardik (19-ball 28), Pollard (13-ball 25) and Krunal (4-ball 20) added a combined 61 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets in the last five overs.

Krunal ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik. Siddarth Kaul and Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets each and Rashid Khan bowled another good spell, returning with 1/22 in four overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Innings

David Warner scored his maiden half-century in IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.

After a duck in the last game, opener Jonny Bairstow managed a 25 (off 15 balls) before falling to Trent Boult in the fifth over. Opener David Warner then stitched a 60-run stand with Manish Pandey, taking SRH to 86/1 in 9 overs. But in the next over, pacer James Pattinson gave Mumbai a breakthrough by removing Pandey for a 19-ball 30. Warner went on to score his maiden half-century of the season in his fourth match, off 34 balls. He batted on, giving the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers a tough fight, but couldn’t get support on the other end of the crease.