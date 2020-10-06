MI vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The match between Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Quint Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss of the match 20 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL The match between Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Game 20 of the 2020 IPL and Rohit Sharma has won the toss in Abu Dhabi and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. No changes in the Mumbai XI but Steve Smith announces that three spots have seen switches in his playing XI with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot are debutant Kartik Tyagi coming in. Tyagi was India’s second-highest wicket-taker at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, picking 11 wickets in 6 matches with Jaiswal finishing as the tournament’s highest-scorer. Jaiswal made his debut in RR’s opening match of the season, opening with Steve Smith but since Jos Buttler arrived in the UAE, the team has elected to sit him out, until now.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match: When will the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 6 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) being held? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which channel will broadcast match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports. Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) ? The live streaming of match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match? Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi