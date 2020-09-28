MI vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Quint The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 28 September. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

All eyes will be on the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Monday when two of the best cricketers-cum-captains of modern-day cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will square off in an IPL league encounter that promises fireworks. From the leadership perspective in the league's history, the Rohit-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have dominated their IPL exchanges against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having registered 16 wins from 25 games while the opponents have managed nine. MI have won IPL title four times while the RCB haven't won the coveted trophy even once in their 12 previous attempts. In batting, Rohit looks in fine touch with the willow. He led from the front against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored a brilliant 54-ball 80 and powered his side to a massive 195/5. On the other hand, Kohli's bat has remained silent in the past two outings so far; the run-machine has managed only 15 runs.

When will the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 28 September. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Which channel will broadcast match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports. Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? The live streaming of match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match? Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande