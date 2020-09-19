MI vs CSK IPL 2020 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?

MI vs CSK IPL 2020 LIVE Score Streaming: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match will be in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 Opener: The Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings 3rd ODI Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 19 September | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Defending Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the premier match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, 19 September.

This will be the 31st time both teams will compete against each other. Chennai Super Kings haas been one of the most consistent teams in the league, bagging the championship title thrice and making it to the finals a total of eight times under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians will be returning to the pitch in the hopes of a fifth championship title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The team won the league in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:

When and what time will the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings match take place?

The Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 19 September.