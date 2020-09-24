KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Ahead of their Thursday's clash, if Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) looked for motivation from their head-to-head IPL record, they would have been a bit disappointed as little separated the two teams; both have won 12 matches each since the IPL began in 2008. After enduring umpiring errors, followed by a Super Over heartbreak, in their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), the KL Rahul-led KXIP would look open their account against Virat Kohli's RCB at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. On Thursday, KXIP will aim to revisit their over dependence on the opening combo of Rahul and Agarwal, and expect the middle order, comprising Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, to fire. However, RCB has their own problems to overcome, especially in the pace department. Lethal South African pacer Dale Steyn did manage a wicket. However, the 37-year-old was nowhere close to his best. UmeshYadav also disappointed after leaking 48 runs from four overs and remaining wicketless. Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

When will the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin? The match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 24 September. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held? The match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Which channel will broadcast match betweenKings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? The match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? The live streaming of match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. What are the squads for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match? Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): RKL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Phillippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal (With inputs from IANS)