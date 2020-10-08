KKR Bowling Coach Mills Reveals Why Kuldeep is Not Part of the XI

The Quint

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Kyle Mills said that with the makeup of their side, considering the size of the grounds and balance, Kuldeep Yadav has been left out for the last two games now, after the win against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He added that Yadav is one of the best spinners in the world today, but with so much competition in the squad, he is not able to find a place in the squad but his presence in the team is valued and he is training very hard to get back into the team. Kuldeep Yadav was left out of the KKR side in their last game against the Delhi Capitals when they drafted in Rahul Tripathi. Tripathi on the other hand has grabbed these two opportunities with both hands as he scored 36 (16) on Saturday and on Wednesday, opening the batting, he made 81 runs off just 51 balls.

Asked about his performance, Mills said that Rahul Tripathi is an example to everyone in the way that he has worked to get into the side. He said that in a squad of 20-24 players, everyone is fighting for a spot and when he got an opportunity he has performed brilliantly. Opening the innings, Rahul Tripathi came out all guns blazing and smashed 81 runs, giving the KKR side a score of 167. After failures in the first four matches opening the batting, Sunil Narine was removed from the opener’s position and was used as a floater. He came in at No 4 and played a cameo of 17 (9). Mills said that it hasn’t worked for him opening the batting this time around, but they were delighted that he managed to get some quick runs at that point in time. When asked if Pat Cummins’ role is going to be in the first half of their bowling innings going forward, Mills said that he is their strike bowler. “We’re trying to be very aggressive at the top of the innings with the ball and it’s certainly an opportunity for us to get as many overs as we can to attack with him early on.” Cummins finished his quota of four overs in the 11th over of the KKR’s bowling innings, going for just 25 runs. With him bowling at the start, Andre Russell has been bestowed with the responsibility of bowling at the death. Russell bowled the crucial 18th over, giving away just three runs and taking the wicket of Sam Curran. Mills said with the skill set that Russell has and the requirement of the team, Russell with his yorkers and fast bouncers is an asset for the team at the death.