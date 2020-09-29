IPL 2020: KL Rahul Holds on To Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Shami

While KL Rahul leads the run-scorers list with 222 runs, his teammate Shami leads the bowlers’ list with 7 wickets. IANS Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammad Shami leads the Purple Cap race for most wickets with 7 wickets in 3 games. | (Photo courtesy: BCCI) IPL While KL Rahul leads the run-scorers list with 222 runs, his teammate Shami leads the bowlers’ list with 7 wickets.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and his teammate Mohammed Shami continue to hold on to the Purple and Orange Caps respectively, following the conclusion of Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, which the Virat Kohli-led side won in the Super Over. Rahul has, so far, scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half-century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run-scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games). In the bowlers' list, Shami leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in three matches. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada (five wickets in two games) and CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.

These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament. As far as the race for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament is concerned, Mayank Agarwal leads the list with 98.5 points, just ahead of his Kings XI skipper Rahul, who has 94 points in three games, while Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson sits at three with 81 points in just two games. For this award, given to the Player of the Tournament, players are awarded points for every six, four, dot ball, stumping, catch and wicket they are involved in.

Mayank Agarwal leads the MVP list with 98.5 points, scoring 21 fours and 11 sixes, going with his 3 catches.

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side currently stands at the top of the points table with four points, having won both their opening games so far in the league. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (four points from two games) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (four points from three games). On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals are slated to take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.