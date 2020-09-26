KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

It's a game between two currently bottom-placed teams on the IPL 2020 ladder. Twice champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, 26 September.
After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener. Both teams will now be craving for a win to gain confidence.
Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH):
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 26 September. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) being held?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Which channel will broadcast match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
The live streaming of match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) andSunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Match?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M. Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Chris Green
