KKR vs MI Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Quint Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Image used for representation only. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders are slated to open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, 23 September. Mumbai Indians will be looking for their first win of the season when they face KKR and stopping the mercurial Andre Russell will be a major part of their plans. Fast bowler Trent Boult said that he is looking forward to the challenge. MI have won nine of the last 10 encounters against KKR. The one match they lost came last year when Russell took the match away from them with a 40-ball 80. The West Indies all rounder is known to be most effective during the death overs which is where Boult is expected to operate along with Jasprit Bumrah. Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians:

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) begin? The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) being held? The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which channel will broadcast match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI)? The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI)? The live streaming of match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match? Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Quinton de Kock (w-k), Aditya Tare (w-k), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson. Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain/wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik, and Chris Green.