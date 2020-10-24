IPL: Big Changes! Delhi Capitals Drop Shaw, Narine Returns for KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 24 October. Spinner Sunil Narine, whose bowling action has been cleared by the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, was included in the KKR playing XI for the first time since 10 October.

Pace bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti too was brought in while spinner Kuldeep Yadav and batsman Tom Banton were left out by the Kolkata franchise. In Delhi’s team, Ajinkya Rahane has come in for Prithvi Shaw and a fit Anrich Nortje has replaced Daniel Sams.

Delhi are placed second in the standings, and will be looking to get closer to sealing a Playoff spot with a win in this game. KKR, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table.

KKR are coming into this game on the back of an embarrassing outing against RCB, being restricted to a paltry 84 despite batting for 20 overs. DC also suffered a defeat in their previous game, losing to RCB by five wickets despite of Shikhar Dhawan’s record second-straight century.

Playing XI