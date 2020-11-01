Captain’s Knock! Eoin Morgan Helps KKR Set RR a 192-Run Target

Yet another must-win game of this IPL weekend and Kolkata Knight Riders have given themselves a solid chance of picking the 2 points with a 191/2 in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer struck on the second ball of the match, sending back Nitish Rana on a duck. However, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi collaborated for the team’s highest partnership - 72 runs for the second wicket.

Rahul Tewatia however ended that stand by sending back Gill on 36. In the same over, he also picked the wicket of Sunil Narine for a duck. KKR infact lost Sunil Narine, Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik in quick succession. Andre Russell and Morgan then tried shifting the momentum their team's way. While the former succumbed to Kartik Tyagi, Morgan soldiered on and smashed his England team mate Ben Stokes to all corners of the park in the 19th over. Skipper Eoin Morgan smashed 6 sixes and 5 boundaries during his innings of 68 off 35 balls. Pat Cummins first hit a six off the second ball of the over after which he brought Morgan on strike with a single. Morgan then hit consecutive sixes and a four as KKR took a total of 24 runs from that over. Morgan hit a six off the last ball of the innings to take KKR beyond 190.