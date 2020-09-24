Rahul Smashes Century, RCB 4/3 During Chase as KXIP Cruise to Win

Captain KL Rahul starred with the first century of the season as Kings XI Punjab cruised to a massive 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday, 24 September. Put in to bat, wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls – the highest IPL score by an Indian – to help KXIP post a mammoth 206/3. Tottering at 4 for 3 in 2.4 overs, Virat Kohli-led RCB were then bowled all out for 109 in 17 overs.

Rahul opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal and the fact that the latter was the second highest scorer for KXIP with 26, shows how big Rahul's contribution was. Dropped twice by RCB captain Virat Kohli, Rahul smashed 14 fours and seven sixes in his innings. The KXIP skipper stitched 57-run stands each with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran. Agarwal was bowled out by Yuzvendra Chahal for 26 (off 20 balls) while Pooran was caught out by AB de Villiers at mid-off off a delivery by Shivam Dube. Dube also removed Glenn Maxwell (6-ball 5) and reduced Punjab to 128/3 in 15.2 overs. Rahul and Karun Nair (8-ball 15*) stitched a 78-run unbeaten partnership with the skipper scoring the majority of the runs. RCB pacer Dale Steyn was the most expensive bowler of the innings, going for 57 runs in 4 overs without a scalp. Fast bowlers Navdeep Saini (0/37) and Umesh Yadav (0/35) also failed to pick up any wickets. Dube returned with 2/33 while Chahal picked up one wicket and gave away 25 runs in four overs.

None of the RCB managed to make a mark in the innings. Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami took out the top-order early, with Devdutt Padikkal (1), Josh Philippe (0) and Virat Kohli (1) falling cheaply in the first three overs. Just when AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch seemed to have stabilised the innings with a 49-run stand, youngster Ravi Bishnoi bowled the latter out for 20 (off 21 balls). Three balls later, de Villiers followed him back to the hut after scoring an 18-ball 28 which featured four boundaries and a six. RCB had posted 63/5 in 10 overs, and still needed 144 runs from 60 balls. Washington Sundar gave RCB a momentary glimmer of hope with a sturdy knock, but was dismissed for a 27-ball 30 – the highest score of the innings.