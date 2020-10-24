KXIP Stun Sunrisers, Defend 126-Run Total in Come-From-Behind Win

KXIP won the game by 12 runs with one ball remaining. The Quint KXIP won the game by 12 runs with one ball remaining. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL KXIP won the game by 12 runs with one ball remaining.

Kings XI Punjab pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday, 24 October. Put in to bat, KL Rahul-led KXIP were restricted to 126/7 at the Dubai International Stadium. In response, SRH were left needing 17 runs off the last 12 balls when Chris Jordan bowled a brilliant 19th over, picking up two wickets and leaking just 3 runs.

Youngster Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball with SRH needing 14 runs off the last over, and Sandeep Sharma and Priyam Garg at the crease. A single on the first ball followed by two wickets, a dot and then a run out, bowled the Sunrisers out for 114. KXIP won the game by 12 runs with one ball remaining. With this win, KXIP climb to the fifth spot in the standings with 10 points from 11 matches while SRH slip to the sixth place with 8 points.

KXIP’s Innings

Rashid Khan returned with 2/14 against Kings XI Punjab.

Sunrisers put up a clinical bowling performance which meant KXIP struggled to get going throughout the innings. Mandeep Singh was KXIP captain KL Rahul's opening partner for the day, and he fell in the fifth over to Sandeep Sharma, who became the fifth Indian to have 100 wickets in the IPL. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul added 29 runs together before falling on successive deliveries, which left KXIP at 66/3 in 10.1 overs. While Gayle was caught out by Warner at long-off off a delivery by Jason Holder for a 20-ball 20, Rashid Khan cleaned up Rahul for a 27-ball 27.

Maxwell became Sandeep’s (2/29) second wicket of the day.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell could not repeat their heroics that led to KXIP's victory in their previous match as SRH hardly made any mistakes in the field to back up their bowlers. While Pooran was unbeaten on 32 off 28 deliveries, Maxwell became Sandeep's (2/29) second wicket of the day. In the next over, Rashid sent Deepak Hooda back to the hut for a duck, and eventually returned with figures of 2/14. Holder picked up two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs while Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan remained wicketless.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Innings

Murugan Ashwin castled Bairstow for 19 (off 20 balls).

Sunrisers started their run chase with a 56-run stand between openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, three wickets in three-straight overs reduced them to 67/3 in 8.5 overs, still needing 60 runs of 67 balls. Ravi Bishnoi ended the opening partnership on his second delivery of the day, removing captain Warner for a 20-ball 35. In the next over, Murugan Ashwin castled Bairstow for 19 (off 20 balls). Abdul Samad was promoted in the batting order, but faced just five deliveries and fell to Shami for 7.

From there, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched a 33-run stand to steady the innings. However, four wickets within 16 balls reduced SRH to 112/7, needing 15 runs off 8 balls. In the 17th over, substitute fielder J Suchith took a catch off Jordan’s delivery, while running along the boundary, to dismiss Pandey for 29-ball 15. A ball after getting hit on the helmet as Pooran tried effecting a run out, Shankar was caught behind for 26 (off 27 balls) in the next over. KXIP took as many as seven wickets in the last four overs and conceded just 15 runs to register their fifth win this season.