In-form SRH Hold Edge Against Inconsistent DC in Qualifier 2

The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two sides.

SRH Captain David Warner and DC Captain Shreyas Iyer during the Toss before the match 47 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL). | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

For the David Warner-led Hyderabad, who have ticked all the boxes, the next challenge is a Delhi Capitals side who have been inconsistent but will look to bounce back strongly after the humiliating defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in the first game of the knockout phase of IPL 2020.

One of the factors that has helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad resurrect their season after a not so impressive start to the campaign was the addition of West Indies captain Jason Holder, who played a big role in keeping the side alive in the playoffs.

Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea.

After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well.

The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn’t mind adding another bit of silverware to his 2016 triumph.

In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL.

For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes — especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan (525 in 15 games) has shone the brightest.

Prithvi Shaw’s (228 from 13 games) technique against top quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired for and Ajinkya Rahane (111 from 7 games) has had only one knock of note so far.

Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order — nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn’t bother the scorers twice.

However, the bowling unit has done well save a few occasions like the first qualifier, where the Mumbai Indians batting order took them apart.

Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets), Anrich Nrtje (20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13) have done exceedingly well in most of the games.

The Sunrisers’ batting line-up, which has gathered momentum over the last few games, is well aware of that, and the Orange Army’s premier all-rounder Jason Holder acknowledged the fact.

“What we have done in batting is that we have been aggressive upfront. David has obviously led the charge, well supported by (Wriddhiman) Saha.

“Jonny (Bairstow) has done an outstanding job and Manish (Pandey) has kept the momentum going,” Holder said when asked about their strategy to face the DC attack.

“And then we have the level-headedness of Kane (Williamson). Being good to come and finish games. So we don’t play names, we see the ball and strike the ball,” Holder said.

Saha’s groin injury, which ruled him out of the eliminator, might also keep him out of the second qualifier.

“We have faith in (Shreevats) Goswami. He has been around for some time and we need to give confidence,” said Holder, whose 13 wickets in six games along with crucial middle- order contributions, has been the ‘x factor’ for his side.