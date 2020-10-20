‘I Think We Could Still Improve Our Fielding,’ Says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler (70*) played a decisive hand on Monday as Rajasthan Royals chased down the 126-run target against CSK to move up to the fifth place in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler has called upon his team to improve their fielding in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "I think we could still improve our fielding. We gave 10 or 15 away in the field," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle after their win over Chennai Super Kings. On Monday, Rajasthan secured a comfortable seven-wicket win against CSK and kept their chances afloat of making it to the playoffs. Buttler (70*) played a decisive hand and Steve Smith (30*) the support act as Royals chased down the 126-run target with more than two overs to spare.

“It was a much-needed win. I think it was a pretty good performance with the ball. Jofra (Archer) has been fantastic and Shreyas (Gopal) and Rahul (Tewatia) were also brilliant.” Jos Buttler

Rajasthan currently have eight points from 10 games and are placed at the fifth spot. They will next face SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday.