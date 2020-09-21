Gavaskar Says Dhoni’s Fandom is Greater Than Kohli and Tendulkar 

Gavaskar says that Dhoni has support from all over India, while Sachin and Kohli’s fan base is bound to some cities.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons that in terms of the fan base, MS Dhoni is ahead of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Since the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was played without the physical presence of the fans in the stadium, Dhoni could not get a very warm welcome. Otherwise, a large number of people would have been cheering for Dhoni on his return.

Dhoni returned on the field after a huge gap of 437 days, as his last match was when he played in the World Cup 2019 for India. Gavaskar feels that Dhoni has tremendous support all over India, on the contrary, Sachin and Kohli's fan base is bound to a few cities.