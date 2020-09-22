‘Sanju Samson is the Best Young Batsman in India’: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir says Sanju Samson is the best young batsman in India after Sanju scored 74 runs against CSK.

Gautam Gambhir believes that Sanju Samson is the best young batsman in India. | (Photo: PTI)

After getting the early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson came in to bat at number 3 and smashed nine huge sixes and a four in his inning against CSK in the IPL, on Tuesday, 22 September.

After Samson hammered 74 runs in just 32 balls, in the match where RR beat CSK in their IPL season-opener in Sharjah, ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted and hailed Samson as the ‘best young batsman of India.’

“Sanju Samson is not just the best wicket-keeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India. Anyone up for debate?" Gambhir tweeted.

Samson, who debuted for India back in 2015, has played only five T20s in five years. This does not do justice to his finesse.