Excited to See Boult, Bumrah Operate With New Ball: Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir says he is excited to see Bumrah and Boult in action with a new ball.

Mumbai Indians' balance and depth along with the Jasprit Bumrah-Trent Boult fast bowling pair make them favourites to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), says former India batsman Gautam Gambhir. The two teams meet in a repeat of the 2019 final in the tournament opener on September 19. "I am really excited to watch how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will bowl with the new ball because we all know they are world class bowlers, and in the T20 format both are wicket-taking options," said Gambhir on Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.

Gambir said that CSK have challenges in the top order with the unavailability of Suresh Raina and Shane Watson's lack of match practice. "There will be a challenge for CSK considering they do not have Raina batting at No.3. Shane Watson has not played international cricket for a long time, so we would want to know who will open with him and how will these batsmen face these bowlers," he said. Gambhir said that he would like to see Boult and Bumrah operating as new ball partners for MI throughout the tournament.

"I am skewed more towards Mumbai Indians for the opening match because if we notice the team balance and the depth of the squad while not forgetting the addition of Trent Boult in the squad can prove to be a excellent option. Every team wants a bowler who will take wickets with a new ball and use Jasprit Bumrah in an experimental way. I would want to see how these two bowlers perform with the new ball not only in the first match but throughout the tournament," he said.