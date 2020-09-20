Four, Six, No-Ball, Wicket: The Many Firsts of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finally kicked-off with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and put MI into bat. Chasing 163 runs, CSK were in trouble at one stage when they lost both its openers by the second over. However, the partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis and some late runs from Sam Curran helped them get over the line in the last over. A total of 14 wickets fell in the match while 31 fours and 9 sixes were hit in the match with a couple of fifties to end with. Here we look at the firsts of this IPL:

1. First Four

Rohit Sharma timed a boundary off the first ball of the game and this season of IPL

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma scored the first boundary of IPL 2020, off the first ball of the tournament. Deepak Chahar bowled a short ball outside the off-stump, on which Sharma sat back and slapped through the covers towards the boundary for first runs for him and the team.

2. First Wicket

Piyush Chawla took Rohit Sharma’s wicket on the fourth ball of his first over

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, playing his first game for the Chennai Super Kings, took the opposition skipper’s wicket when Sharma mistimed a lofted shot towards mid-off. Chawla came to bowl in the fifth over of the innings and gave his team the much-needed breakthrough after Mumbai’s openers had taken the team to 45/0 in 4 overs.

3. First Catch

Sam Curran took a dolly standing at mid-off when Rohit Sharma mistimed a lofted shot off bowling of Piyush Chawla

The first catch took place with the first wicket of the tournament. Sam Curran, standing at mid-off, took an easy catch off the bowling of Piyush Chawla when the ball took the toe-end of Rohit Sharma’s bat.

4. First Six

Saurabh Tiwary coming in at number 4 for Mumbai Indians, hit the first six of the tournament

Saurabh Tiwary came into bat at number four for Mumbai Indians and hit the first six of the tournament in the ninth over of the innings. Ravindra Jadeja, bowling his second over, bowled in Tiwary’s arc and he cleared the long-on boundary with ease.

5. First Debut

James Pattinson, who got a nod ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile, made his IPL debut, playing for Mumbai Indians

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson was the first debutant of the IPL 2020 edition. Given a chance ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pattinson proved his worth with both bat and the ball. He scored two boundaries coming in at 8, took Murali Vijay’s wicket giving away 27 runs in his four overs and also took a running catch to send Sam Curran back.

6. First No-Ball

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians, bowled the first no-ball of the tournament after the third umpire called him back

No-balls have been Jasprit Bumrah’s friendly foe. The rule of the third umpire calling no-balls came to hurt Jasprit Bumrah, as after he was done with his over, the on-field umpire called him back and the replays showed that his foot was well over the line.

7. First Fifty

Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu scored the first half-century of this IPL off 33 balls