IPL Final Toss: Delhi Capitals Elect to Bat First v Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals have elected to bat first in the 2020 IPL final.

Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals have elected to bat first in the 2020 IPL final at the Dubai International Stadium. Delhi are playing an unchanged XI while Mumbai have left Rahul Chahar out and are playing Jayant Yadav instead. ‘It’s a tactical move,’ says Rohit Sharma about the decision. ‘Considering the left handers they have in the squad, we are playing Jayant. Rahul has bowled brilliantly for us through this season, unfortunate to leave him out,’ added the Mumbai skipper.

This is Delhi’s first-ever IPL final while Mumbai are the defending champions. The Rohit Sharma-led MI are considered as title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to expectations. DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH.