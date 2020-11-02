Dhoni Can Score 400 Runs in IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman and now commentator Sunil Gavaskar has said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni can score 400 runs in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), if he manages to play domestic cricket. Like most of the country, Gavaskar was delighted to know that this isn’t the last time Dhoni will be seen in the CSK yellow.

Speaking on the news first, Gavaskar, while talking to Star Sports, said, “It certainly does (bring a smile on my face). He has been such a charismatic cricketer, he brings so much joy with his batting, with his wicket-keeping, and leadership qualities. And his general demeanor on and off the field, what a role model he has been. The more we see of MS Dhoni, the better we feel.”

This was the worst season in the franchise’s history as CSK didn’t make the playoffs for the first time in the history of the league. CSK’s worst season was also reflected in their charismatic skipper’s batting form.

Dhoni scored only 200 runs in this season of the IPL, his lowest aggregate in a season. He didn’t score a single fifty and averaged just 25.00, which is also the lowest in 13 years of his IPL career, in one season.

Gavaskar, however, said that Dhoni has to play competitive cricket in order to come back in run-scoring form. “Being in the nets is fine but unless he plays competitive cricket, particularly because he is at an age where the reflexes slow down. What do you tend to lose as you get older is your timing. Everything might look good. But your timing changes, the timing in the sense, you think your foot is going towards the ball, but it's just that much short for you getting a good drive or the ball going in the air.” Gavaskar added that if he manages to play some form of competitive cricket, whether it is domestic or in any other competition, Dhoni can score 400 runs in IPL 2021, now that it’s confirmed that he will play the next season.

“These are little things he has to look at. That means he has to play domestic cricket. There might be no domestic cricket. In that case, not much can be done. But the more he plays competitive cricket actually matches... in the nets, there will be no pressure, match brings pressure. If he does that, I think he will be good to score 400 runs next year as well.” Sunil Gavaskar, Commentator and Former Cricketer