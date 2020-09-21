IPL 2020: Dhawan Misses His Chance to Equal Raina’s Record

| (Photo: Delhi Capitals)

During the Sunday game, Dhawan scored a duck and missed out on a chance to equal Raina's record of 38 fifties.

Delhi Capitals star batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a chance to equal Suresh Raina's Indian Premier League (IPL) milestone. During the Sunday game, Dhawan fell for 0 as Delhi beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the one-over eliminator. The left-handed batsman has scored 37 half-centuries in 159 IPL matches so far and needed one more 50 on Sunday to equal Raina's record of 38 IPL fifties, which is the highest by any Indian player. After being pushed to the brink, the Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerve to edge out the KXIP in a heart-stopping Super Over decider to open their IPL campaign on a positive note.

After the 20-over-per-innings match was tied at 157 runs, the Super Over was enforced and in the pressure cooker situation, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi team prevailed at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Bowling first in the Super Over, Delhi's South African pacer Kagiso Rabada kept his cool to snatch two wickets and concede just a couple of runs to KL Rahul's team. Chasing, Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign in this year's IPL with a thrilling victory.