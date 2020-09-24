DC to Think on Ashwin, Ishant After Thursday Practice: Kaif

Decision on Ashwin and Ishant will be taken for the match against CSK, after the practice session on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will decide on spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Ishant Sharma for their next match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after their practice session on Thursday, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said.

While Ishant picked up an injury before their first match of the season against Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin dislocated his shoulder during the game. DC play CSK on Friday. "Ashwin is going for practice today and we haven't taken a call yet if he is going to be available or not for tomorrow's game. We will see how the practice goes," Kaif said in pre-match press conference.

"We are monitoring him closely. But yes, if he is not fit to play tomorrow, we have Amit Mishra who is a very experienced player, and has been doing well in the IPL. So yes that's a plus point in this squad that we have got a replacement ready in case required."

Kaif said that Ishant "was sprinting well and is currently under observation".

"Our team physio Patrick Farhart has been keeping a close eye on him and we will also take a call today after our practice session in the evening," said the 39-year-old.

The former India batsman also said fielding is an aspect of the sport that players would have found the most difficult to get back to after the long break most of them had because of the COVID-19 pandemic.