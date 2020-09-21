Delhi Capitals Seal ‘Super Over’ Win Over KXIP - 5 Big Moments

Both sides ended their 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs in the Super Over. The Quint Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL Both sides ended their 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs in the Super Over.

Just the second match of the season, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered exactly what cricket fans had been missing – some high-octane sporting action. The game between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals was tied as both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 on Sunday, 20 September. In the first Super Over of the season, pacer Kagiso Rabada ensured KXIP could face just three balls and score two runs as Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi eventually registered an easy win. Here’s a look at the big moments from the thrilling game played at the Dubai International Stadium.

1. Shami Strikes Early

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammed Shami returned with 3 for 15 against Delhi Capitals.

Mohammed Shami struck early, picking up two wickets in four balls to reduce Delhi to 13/3 at the end of four overs. Prithvi Shaw was caught out by Jordan for 5 and Shimron Hetmyer, by Mayank Agarwal, for 7. The Indian pacer, who gave away just 15 runs in his four overs, also dismissed a well-set Shreyas Iyer. The Delhi Capitals captain acted as the anchor for much of his team's innings but was removed for 39 off 32 balls.

2. Stoinis’ Quickfire Half-Century

Marcus Stoinis came in to bat when Delhi Capitals were reeling at 86/4 in 14 overs and took his team to a decent total courtesy a blistering half-century. The Aussie batsman struck a 21-ball 53, featuring three sixes and seven boundaries, even as wickets fell around him. DC were on 127/7 at the end of the penultimate over of the innings at the Dubai International Stadium after which Stoinis smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan in the final over. He was run-out on the final ball of the innings but a no ball helped Delhi add another three runs to their total.

3. An Unfortunate Over for Both Teams

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just one over before being taken off the field due to an injury.

Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling his first over of the season against the team that he captained last year. And on the first ball, the spinner removed Karun Nair for a 3-ball 1. He then bowled Nicholas Pooran out for a duck, reducing KXIP to 34/3 in 5.5 overs. On the final delivery of the over to Maxwell, Ashwin dived to stop the balland landed oddly on his stomach. The 34-year-old was in visible pain and had to be taken off the field with his left arm wrapped up in a jersey.

4. Mayank’s 89-Run Knock Goes in Vain

Mayank Agarwal smashed a 60-ball 89 but could not take Kings XI Punjab across the line.

With Glenn Maxwell out for 1 and Sarfaraz Khan gone for 12, Kings XI Punjab were tottering at 55/5 at the end of 10 overs. Krishnappa Gowtham then joined opener Mayank Agarwal at the crease, and the duo stitched an important 46-run stand that helped steady KXIP’s ship. Gowtham was eventually dismissed by Rabada for a 14-ball 20 but Mayank went on to smash a 60-ball 89 and put Punjab on the cusp of victory. KXIP needed 1 run from two balls when Stoinis changed the game completely by removing Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan (6-ball 5) off successive deliveries.

5. Rabada’s Super Over

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada leaked just two runs in the Super Over.