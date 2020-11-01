Deepak Hooda’s 62 Salvages KXIP’s Innings as They Post 153/6 v CSK

A must-win game for Kings XI Punjab and the team have managed to post just 153/6 in their 20 overs against CSK. The Quint A must-win game for Kings XI Punjab and the team have managed to post just 153/6 in their 20 overs against CSK. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL A must-win game for Kings XI Punjab and the team have managed to post just 153/6 in their 20 overs against CSK.

A must-win game for Kings XI Punjab and the team have managed to post just 153/6 in their 20 overs against CSK. MS Dhoni’s men are playing just for pride as they’re out of the tournament but KXIP need a win tonight, which may not be the easiest task as their famed top order failed to see any major contributions, apart from Deepak Hooda who scored an unbeaten 62 to get them to a respectable target.

It is the first time since his debut season in 2015 that Hooda has managed a half century in the IPL. Hooda, 25, walked in after Chris Gayle's dismissal left KXIP tottering at 72/4 in the 12th over. He went on the attack straightaway, scoring most of the runs in a 36-run stand with Mandeep Singh for the fifth wicket. It was the second highest stand at the time for KXIP after the opening partnership of 48 between captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Mandeep soon fell to Ravindra Jadeja and James Neesham was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi after which Chris Jordan stuck on with Hooda. The pair put up 40 runs for the seventh wicket, 34 off which was scored by Hooda off just 12 balls. He hit three fours and four sixes in his innings.