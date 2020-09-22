‘It Was a Bizarre Game For Us’: Warner Post SRH’s Loss to RCB

David Warner speaks after his team Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten in their IPL opener by RCB. IANS David Warner speaks after his team Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten in their IPL opener by RCB. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL David Warner speaks after his team Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten in their IPL opener by RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner conceded that Yuzvendra Chahal's final over of his spell proved to be the turning point, as his side lost their opening IPL 13 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs. SRH bowlers came out with a decent bowling attack to restrict RCB on 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs and then during the course of the chase, they seemed to be in control with Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) stitching a 71-run partnership after Warner's early dismissal. However, Chahal picked up the wicket of Pandey and Vijay Shankar in his final over and caused a major batting collapse for SRH who eventually fell short of the target by 10 runs and were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Captain of RCB Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB be Villers celebrate the win against Sun Risers Hyderabad, the match 3 of season 13 of Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal finished with figures of 3/18 and played an instrumental role in RCB's win. "It was a bizzare game for us. We had the run chase in control and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end," said Warner while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there," he added. The SRH skipper further said that his team would need to work hard before their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. "We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi. There are talking points but the guys know what they have to do," said Warner.